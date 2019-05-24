Somalia: Kuwait Condemns Car Bomb Attack in Khartoum

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday condemned a car bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

In a cable of condolences sent to Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, the emir voiced Kuwait's condemnation of the criminal act that targeted innocent people.

He wished swift recovery for the injured in the attack.

At least four people were killed and 12 others injured in a car bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday morning, police and medical sources said.