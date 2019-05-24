23 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kuwait Condemns Car Bomb Attack in Khartoum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday condemned a car bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

In a cable of condolences sent to Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, the emir voiced Kuwait's condemnation of the criminal act that targeted innocent people.

He wished swift recovery for the injured in the attack.

At least four people were killed and 12 others injured in a car bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday morning, police and medical sources said.

Somalia

Dispute Over Oil Deposits Raises Somalia-Kenya Tension

The Somali government says it's not ready to take any action that could threaten its relationship with its neighbor… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.