Botswana: Football Star to Be Laid to Rest Tomorrow (May 25)

Gaborone — The late Matebejana Football Club enterprising right back Kabelo Sebopi, who tragically passed on during training last week, will be laid to rest at his hometown of Selebi Phikwe tomorrow (May 25).

According to Matebejana team manager and secretary general for Debswana First Division South, Tico Kamati, 27-year-old Ras Bongo, as Sebopi was affectionately known in the football circles, took his last breath during a training session with his former team Red Lions in the off-season break.

Kamati said Sebopi was signed by Matebejana from the Orapa-based outfit White Diamond this January.

He said he was impressed with Sebopi's exploits on the field of play and it was not long before he was picked for the first team.

"He played most of our games, he even scored twice for the team," said Kamati.

Lucas Segopa, who owns the Selebi Phikwe-based Red Lions, also Sebopi's former teacher, coach and mentor confirmed his passing and said they would join the family and friends in paying their last respect to the departed playmaker.

Segopa said he knew Sebopi throughout his childhood life and even coached him at Mojamorago Junior Secondary School.

Segopa described Sebopi as a very humble young man despite his physical strength.

"I would receive reports from other teachers at school that he was amongst the noisemakers, I always smiled and said just go ahead and punish him, the teachers would come back and say sir you were right about the young man. He was so submissive," said Segopa.

"He was a very talented and versatile young man who thrived on different positions," he added.

Segopa said he liked to use him as a centre back because he could intimidate the opponent and also play as an anchor or attacker on a 4-3-3 formation for the school team.

He said he later signed him to his Red Lions team from Mosquito where he played for a season and a half before moving on to Nico United who were on the Premiership at the time.

He further explained that he welcomed him back to Red Lions from Nico United.

He said Sebopi was captain of the Red Lions team that was elevated from division two to division one in the 2015-2016 season.

Zebras' marksman and Baroka United striker, Onkabetse Makgantai, who was Sebopi's best friend explained that they came a long way.

"I first met Kabelo when we were at primary school. Our school teams used to play against each other and later played alongside him at Mojamorago Community Secondary School under Segopa, where we became friends until he tragically passed on," said Makgantai.

Charles Sebopi, who is a younger brother to Kabelo, said he would always remember him as a respective individual and always overprotective of him.

He said Sebopi loved football and started playing as a goalkeeper for Boitshoko Primary School when he was doing standard three.

He explained that despite all the tribulations Sebopi endured while growing up, he managed to overcome them through his talent.

"He was once involved in a car accident and his vision was impaired from the pieces of glass that entered his eyes, which compelled him to play infield."

A memorial service for Sebopi was held in Selebi Phikwe on May 22.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>