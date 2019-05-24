South Africa: With Both Houses of Parliament in Place, It's All Eyes On the Inauguration and Cabinet Announcement

analysis

Thursday's swearing-in of the 54 permanent delegates of the National Council of Provinces was a staid affair, but then the house that must champion the nine provinces is often seen as the stepchild of Parliament. Now both Houses are constituted, the parliamentary calendar should kick into high gear. Sort of.

Day two of swearing in South Africa's 454 parliamentarians found Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in the hot seat in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), overseeing a much shorter process than in the National Assembly on Wednesday, 22 May 2019. Then it was 400 MPs; on Thursday there were 54 permanent delegates taking the oath of office to be faithful to the Constitution and country.

Mogoeng cautioned those newly sworn-in lawmakers as the signing of their oath of office forms apparently didn't quite go smoothly in the National Assembly:

"Some signed both -- the space where they are supposed to sign and where I am supposed to sign. Please be careful!"

Swearing in of new members of the National Council Of Provinces in the NCOP House presided over by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Cape Town. 23/05/2019. Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Amos Masondo, the ANC's choice as NCOP chair, was elected unopposed, unlike...