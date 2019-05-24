23 May 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Gunshot At Kanilai

Tagged:

Related Topics

Due process requires adherence to the principles governing the justice system.

First and foremost, every person in The Gambia has rights which must be protected by all agencies and agents of the state. Hence when shooting takes place that threatens the life of a person, those responsible for law enforcement must conduct diligent investigation into the cause of the shooting and its impact without making any statement that is prejudicial to the case.

Once the investigation is complete one should rely on the evidence available to determine whether there is a case to answer or not. It is only after investigation is complete that a statement should be issued that has material effect on the case.

Foroyaa strongly advises that those called members of the disciplined force should show example in ensuring that nothing is uttered that is prejudicial to a case involving a member of the security force. A pronouncement from any quarter that is prejudicial to the case could constitute a gross disregard of the principle of due process.

Gambia

Is the Notice On Kunkujang Mariama Authentic?

'Never Again' is the slogan that was coined from a speech delivered at the opening of the victim centre to emphasise the… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.