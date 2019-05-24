24 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Runtown Releases 'The Tradition EP' 7 Days Earlier Than Scheduled

By Chisom Njoku

It's an early Christmas for fans as Nigerian pop star, Runtown as he has released his much expected Tradition EP seven days before its initially announced release date.

The 6-track project which was slated for a May 31 release was dropped in the early hours of today, May 24. The EP houses five new songs and one already released single, Unleash which serves as a bonus track.

Unleash features south-east London artiste, Fekky and stands as the only song that accommodates a guest contribution.

The Tradition EP is a follow up to his 2015, Ghetto University album which was released to a wide acclaim.

Listen to EP here:

