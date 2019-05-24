South Africa: The Work Begins Now, Says Winde As He Announces Provincial Cabinet

analysis

The new Western Cape provincial cabinet was officially introduced on Thursday. Premier Alan Winde calls his government a mix of 'experience and stability ... and new capabilities, new members'.

New Western Cape Premier Alan Winde hit the ground running after he announced his new Cabinet on Thursday morning to journalists and members of the Western Cape government.

"The work begins now," said the new premier as he introduced his 13-member provincial cabinet, one day after assuming office as the Premier of the Western Cape.

Read in Daily Maverick: Winde officially becomes premier -- but not without ANC drama.

The new Cabinet was sworn into office by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe on Thursday.

Cabinet members under the premiership of Helen Zille, such as Nomafrench Mbombo (MEC for Health), Debbie Schäfer (MEC for Education) and Anton Bredell (MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning) and Anroux Marais (Cultural Affairs and Sport) retain their positions.

Ivan Meyer, previous MEC for Finance, is now responsible for Agriculture. The new MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities is former National Assembly MP David Maynier.

Speaker of the fifth provincial legislature, Sharna Fernandez, is now MEC for Social Development -- a position she...