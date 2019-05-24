23 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Employees At Central Bank of Sudan Organize a Protest Stand

Employees at Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) organized Thursday a protest stand. The steering committee of workers union called the employees in statement to stand before the bank's gateway at Gamhourya Street in solidarity with the Sudanese people in their legitimate demands.

The committee pointed out in its statement that it protested against Transitional Ministry Council delay for signing final agreement with Forces of freedom and change The statement assured launching of similar protest stands by the CBOS's branches in the states on the same day.

