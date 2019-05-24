Sudan: Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer Ibrahim Appointed As Member of TMC

Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council (TMC) Thursday issued a constitutional decree appointing Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer Ibrahim as a member of the Transitional Military Council and Chairman of its Security and Defence Committee, to replace Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Mustafa who resigned due to his health conditions.

Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer Ibrahim was sworn in Thursday before the TMC Chairman, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, in presence of the Chief Justice and Deputy Chairman of the TMC, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.