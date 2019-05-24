Sudan: Peace and Justice Forces - Dialogue Is Best Means to Reach Solutions

Khartoum — Chairman of the United Peace and Justice Forces, Mustafa Mohamed Al-Manna, stressed that dialogue is the best means for achieving solutions, calling for confidence between the parties to ensure success of the revolution.

In a press statement, Al-Manna has affirmed the importance of establishing a civilian government as soon as possible, especially that several issues are relating to the political stability.

He asserted his confidence on the Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces and the other regular forces.

Al-Manna hoped that the parties will shortly achieve a solution taking into consideration the interest of the country and people.