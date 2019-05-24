Liberia: Nimba Turns On PYJ

-As things get tougher

Nimba County all-season politician, ex-rebel leader and preacher, Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, appears to be losing grip of his people, some of whom accuse him of misleading them into voting for the George Weah-led Coalition for Democratic Change, which they lament is not doing anything for the county.

Nimbaians in the county are voicing their frustrations daily on various community radio stations, lamenting that they were misled during the 2017 elections in giving their votes to the CDC Standard Bearer, George Manneh Weah, now President of Liberia.

According to them, the Weah administration has relegated the people of Nimba despite earlier promises to have given them a good pie of the national cake after his ascendency, noting that the county only enjoys one ministerial post in the entire government, instead of five or more.

They recall that unlike the Weah-led government, under the regime of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Nimba benefited several high positions in the public sector.

They urge the current administration to do more in improving standard of life in the county by rolling out development.

Two vocal females in the county, Madam Pauline Dahn and Madam Yini explained that Senator PJY influenced them in electing the Coalition-led government, but hardship has increased among them.

Appearing live on one of the community radio stations in Nimba recently, PYJ who rallied his kinsmen behind him and his Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) party in supporting the candidacy of George Weah and the CDC during the 2017 runoff presidential poll, argued that he has given pieces of advice to President Weah on the prevailing economic situation in Liberia.But he claims the President Weah seems not to be listening to his advice or provided him attention.

Early this week, over 200 aggrieved marketers in Ganta, Nimba County expressed disappointment over uncontrollable increase of basic commodity prices in the county, particularly in stores, which has affected the local market.

The head of the aggrieved marketers, Madam Tawah Saah laments that prices of goods are increasing daily, making life unbearable for ordinary citizens. By Thomas Domah/Nimba-Editing by Jonathan Browne