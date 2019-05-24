23 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mpumalanga Mom Accused of Killing Four Children Awaits Decision On Bail

By Sesona Ngqakamba

The Mpumalanga mother awaiting trial for the murder of her four children will have to wait a little longer to find out if she will be granted bail.

The eMalahleni Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga postponed the matter to May 29 for further hearings, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

Zinhle Maditla had abandoned her bid for bail in January but did an about turn and asked the court to release her on bail.

"She appeared for bail application today and her matter was postponed for further hearings. Maybe judgment will be delivered on [May 29]," said Nyuswa.

Maditla had handed herself over to the police on December 30 after the bodies of her four children were discovered inside her house in Klarinet.

Her slain children were two girls, aged 4 and 8, and two boys, 7 and 11 months.

Maditla remains in custody until her next appearance.

News24 reported that Maditla was found fit to stand trial after a psychiatric report was submitted to the court. She had asked to be evaluated at the time she abandoned bail.

