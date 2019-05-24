Nigeria: FIFA U20 World Cup - Five Top Nigeria Players to Watch in Poland

The 22nd edition of the FIFA U20 World Cup is already underway in Poland.

The Flying Eagles will be starting their campaign on Friday against their counterparts from Qatar.

While Coach Paul Aigbogun is confident he has selected the best 21 players to fly Nigeria's flag at this year's Cadet World Cup, PREMIUM TIMES picks five top players to watch in the team

Valentine Ozonwafor

The gangling defender is one of the few players that made it to Poland from the home front and from the squad that participated at the African Championship held in Niger Republic earlier in the year.

The quality that Ozonwafor brings to the defence is massive and it was not a surprise when the Enyimba defender was included in CAF's Team of the Tournament.

The central defender is arguably the best defender in the team.

Though with the Flying Eagles, Ozonwafor's abilities has seen him already play for the U23 and has been put on standby for AFCON 2019 by the Super Eagles coach.

Ikouwem Utin

Formerly with Enyimba, the left-back is the Flying Eagles captain and he is among the players to watch no doubt.

Utin, who has since moved to Israel, is a workaholic, great at primarily doing his defensive job, tracking back after surging forward and acting as cover for his central defensive teammates.

His good crosses and passing abilities would all come good for the Flying Eagles.

Tom Bamdiele Bashiru

Flying Eagles' midfielder, Tom Dele-Bashiru, has even been tipped to shine in Poland by FIFA themselves.

The Manchester-born Dele-Bashiru is expected to pull the strings in the middle of the park for the Flying Eagles at Poland 2019.

The Nigerian earned his first appearance for Manchester City during a league cup match against Leicester City in 2017 and he racked many appearances for City's U23 team

The midfielder has represented England's U-16s before opting to play for Nigeria.

Jonathan Zaccala

Arguably the most exposed out of the three shot-stoppers, many are keen to see what the Italian born will bring to the table as the other two goalkeepers are also fantastic in their own right.

Zaccala has a solid all-round game, with good shot stopping ability and confidence at claiming crosses into the box.

He might however, need to improve on his distribution and concentration level in other to be considered ahead of the others.

Success Mankanjuola

Very impressive with his left feet, the youngster is quite talented and his trickery should help the Flying Eagles navigate past their opponents.

Makanjuola also has eyes for goals so many fans will be waiting to the celebration styles of the Water FC Abuja starlet.