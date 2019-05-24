Eritrea: Tiffany Haddish Granted Eritrean Citizenship

Photo: Hadnet Keleta/Twitter

Eritrean diplomat Hadnet Keleta in Washington confirmed on Twitter that Tiffany Haddish obtained her citizenship "in this very touching moment of our independence week".

Celebrated American actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has been granted citizenship by Eritrea.

Tiffany who was born of an African-American mother and an Eritrean father first stepped into the African country last year during her late father's emotional send off.

Her father, Tsihaye Reda, moved to the United States as a refugee. According to Eritrea's diplomat to the US Hadnet Keleta, Tiffany was granted the citizenship after applying and submitting relevant documents.

Tiffany was born and brought up in Los Angeles, California. The popular comedian grew up in foster care after her father left and her mother suffered brain damage from a car crash.

In her teenage years, she moved to live with her maternal grandmother. It was in school that she got interested in comedy as she used it as a coping mechanism.

After graduating from high school she did odd jobs to sustain herself. She began her career as a stand up comedian and continued to pursue it on several comedy platforms until she landed a role on several notable American films.

AWARDS

The artist has won several awards and has been featured on a couple of Hollywood productions with the latest being Tyler Perry's 'Nobody's Fool'. Tiffany shot to stardom with her comic acting in the much watched comedy movie 'Girls' trip' where she starred alongside Hollywood stars like Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett.

In 2017, Ms Haddish became the first female African-American comedian to host Saturday Night Live - popularly known as SNL. This earned her an Emmy Award. Her much discussed memoir 'Last Black Unicorn' has also featured as New York Times best seller.

AFRICAN HERITAGE

The actress is currently in the country for Eritrea's 28th independence day celebrations.

Ms Haddish has embraced her Eritrean side on several occasions and the most notable one was during 2018's Oscar red carpet Academy awards. There she wore a long cream gown with black and gold embroidery. The dress is traditionally worn by women in both Eritrea and Ethiopia. Last year, during Emmy's she paid homage to her Eritrean roots once more by rocking a long rainbow dress which she said was inspired by colours of the country's flag.

Tiffany announced her travel to Eritrea via her social media accounts while her fans congratulated her, some were quick to advise her to use her platform to "Speak up" about what they termed as a "brutal and dictatorial regime".

In a video circulating on social media, an excited Tiffany is captured talking about her trip to her father's country of birth for the independence day celebrations. She said that she couldn't help but get excited about being in the company of her family. The comedian jokingly added that she wouldn't mind finding a partner there.

The Ethiopian Airline Twitter page also made a post acknowledging her presence in their flight : "It's our honour to have the renowned Eritrean-American actress, comedian and author, Tiffany Haddish on board Ethiopian Airlines on her way to Asmara."