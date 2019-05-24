Africa: South Africa Looks to Overcome Haunted World Cup Past in 2019

analysis

The Cricket World Cup has not been kind to South Africa in the past, but the Proteas have a chance to build on their semifinal loss in 2015 when the tournament kicks off next week in England and Wales. The Proteas will play in the tournament's opening match against hosts England on May 30.

It's tough to gauge exactly what the expectations are for South Africa in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

On one hand, the Proteas won their first ever knockout-stage match and advanced to the semifinals in 2015 before falling to Australia. On the other, South Africa appears to be taking a much weaker squad to England and Wales than the one that travelled to Australia and New Zealand four years ago.

"In previous World Cups, we wanted to do Superman things," captain Faf du Plessis told reporters before the team left for England.

"We thought we had to be more special, we had to do something more than we usually do, and we did not do what was good enough before."

South Africa will also have to overcome a haunted World Cup history. The Proteas advanced to the semifinals in 1999 and were on the cusp of...