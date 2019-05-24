Kenya: Busia Police On the Spot Over Brutal Attack On Schoolboy

At the Busia County Referral Hospital, Harrison Ojiambo is grappling with the pain of losing his manhood at 19.

The Form Three student at St Nicholas Hafumbre Secondary School is recuperating at the hospital after he was brutally attacked by police officers on Tuesday night.

While speaking to Nation from his hospital bed, Harrison said he was attacked by a policeman only identified as Onyango, who was in the company of three others who were on a patrol to flush out brewers of illicit liquor.

POLICE ON PATROL

The incident happened at a shopping centre in Mukhwayo village, Samia where he had gone to buy soap, Harrison said.

"I was on my way to a shop buying soap when I bumped into four policemen who were on patrol. One of the officers followed me to the shop and held me by the neck.

"He started pulling me towards him, but I held tight on the shop's grills,"

Harrison said when the officer realised that he was not cooperating he pulled out his baton and hit him randomly including on his genitals.

"I was very weak after the beating and could not walk. I slept on the ground for about 20 minutes before I left for home," Harrison said.

He added that he went straight to his bed, an action that prompted his mother to find out what had happened.

His mother immediately rushed him to Port Victoria Sub-County Hospital in where he spent the night. Harrison was referred to the Busia hospital on Wednesday.

BAD MEDICAL REPORT

At the Busia hospital, doctors who attended to him led by Dr Namudala Emukule said that that both of the victim's testicles were totally shattered.

"After assessment of the testes it was established that they are no longer viable and we had to remove them," Dr Emukule said.

He said Harrison is in stable condition and will be discharged once the pain reduces.

Samia County Police Commander Winnie Siele, who confirmed the incident told the Nation that investigation has been opened to unravel the truth.

"We have sent our officers to Busia to record statements from the patient and his parents before appropriate action is taken.

"I want to assure residents that action will also be taken against the officer if found culpable," the police boss said.