24 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: 7-Year-Old Boy Who Was Kidnapped From Home in Nairobi Rescued

By Nyaboga Kiage

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday evening rescued a 7-year-old boy who had been kidnapped from his home in Loresho.

During the raid which conducted at a rental house in Kawangware, the detectives arrested two suspects, Leah Muhonja Luyali, 47, and her daughter Charlotte Msimbi, 23.

According to the police, the arrested suspects had been demanding a ransom of Sh3 million to release the minor.

"The 7-year-old boy who had been kidnapped from his home in Loresho on 21st May'19 has been rescued by Detectives from a rental house in Kawangware. Two suspects arrested and in lawful custody," the DCI said in a statement.

The DCI also said that Ms Luyali was working as a househelp in the victim's home before the kidnap and that she hid him in her daughter's rented room.

The DCI said that investigations in the matter was ongoing.

