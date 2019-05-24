Nigeria: Air Peace Appoints 7 Directors

Air Peace, the largest airline in West and Central Africa, has appointed seven new directors.

Those appointed are Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN), Ekaette Bassey Okoro, Engr. Benedict Adeyileka, Mohammed Danjuma, Mrs. Ejiro Eghagha and Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide.

The appointment, according to the Chairman of the board and CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, was part of effort to put the airline on a solid footing and an upward trajectory.

The new board consists of two executive directors and five non-executive directors drawn from various disciplines: the aviation industry, legal profession, oil and gas, as well as other sectors of the economy.

This brings to nine the membership of the Board of Directors of Air Peace, including the Chairman, Allen Onyema, and the Vice Chairman, Mrs. Alice Onyema.

The chairman said the board would aid in the overall goals of the airline; to bring peace to the nation, unify Nigeria, as well as provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youths.

Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu served as the MD of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Limited.

He was in the oil and gas industry for over 36 years in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Between 2008 and 2015, he was the most senior African leader in Shell, directly responsible for leading its multi-billion-dollar operations in Nigeria (four subsidiary companies) employing over 4,000 direct staff with a revenue contribution to the Nigerian Government of about $70bn between 2009 and 2013. He is currently the Chairman of Julius Berger Nigeria.

Chief Nnaemeka Ngige (SAN) on the other hand is the Principal Partner of Emeka Ngige and Company. He read law at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Enugu Campus (UNEC). He joined the law office of G.N. Uwechue and Co, Bank Chambers, as a pupil counsel, and was there between 1986 and 1990. Thereafter he set up his own law firm.

Ekaette Bassey Okoro is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Topnotch Integrated Concepts Limited, an agricultural solutions and consultancy company headquartered in northern Nigeria. Engr. Benedict Adeyileka is the current Rector of the International Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin, and former Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Technical Director at Aero Contractors Nigeria Limited. He was also at various times Associate Vice President, Technical/ NACC Post Holder Maintenance, and Technical Director, Highland Airways Limited.

Mohammed Danjuma is the President of Arewa Transformation and Empowerment Initiative (ATEI). He is a social development expert and philanthropist. He hails from Zuru in Kebbi State.

Mrs. Erijo Eghagha is the Chief Administration Officer and Executive Board Member of Air Peace, supervising over 1,500 employees.