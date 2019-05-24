Ghana: Startimes to Show Kotoko, Asec Match Live

StarTimes, Africa's leading digital TV operator has announced that it will broadcast live the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commemorative Cup match between Asante Kotoko and ASEC Mimosa of Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday, May 26 at 3pm.

According to the station, the game will be aired on Adepa TV Channel 247 and Sports Focus Channel 240.

The decision is to allow a wider audience from across the continent to watch the game billed for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The game is to commemorate the 20th anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.