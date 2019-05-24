Ghana: Prof Gyan-Baffour Made Data for Sustainable Devt Goals Ambassador

The Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data (GPSDD) has selected the Minister of Planning, Professor George Gyan-Baffour, as Data for Sustainable Development Goals Ambassador.

The GPSDD is a global network including governments, businesses and civil society organisations working around the world to harness the data revolution for sustainable development

This was announced by the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, at an event organised jointly by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data in Accra on Tuesday, to welcome eight media fellows who are in Ghana for a four-day Data4SDGs Press fellowship.

These media fellows are from Senegal, Ghana, Kenya, United States and United Kingdom will also cease the opportunity to learn about how Ghana was applying data to drive progress and better the lives of Ghanaians.

According to Dr Bawumia, Prof Gyan- Baffour, would be a goodwill ambassador to advocate for the importance of leveraging data and technology to help governments, companies and citizens make more informed decisions that will lead to better lives.

"Ambassadorship, recognises the recipient's passion for and deep expertise in using good data to drive good decisions, elevating data-led development from the technical to the political, and in doing so help to accelerate inclusive development that leaves no-one behind." The Vice President stated.

He said, Prof Gyan-Baffour would have an advisory function to the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data's Secretariat, Board and Technical Advisory Group.

The Vice President expressed his gratitude to see the Ghana Statistical Service working together with the GPSDD to elevate discussion on data from the technical point of view to the real stories and experiences of why it matters, adding "I hope the international statistical community will be inspired by your ambition."

In his acceptance speech, Prof Gyan- Baffour, expressed his gratitude to government and GPSDD for the new role bestowed on him and pledged his commitment to deliver.

He reiterated the importance of data if Ghana was to succeed with the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. "The success or otherwise of our efforts of achieving the SDGs cannot be realised if they are not underpinned by a robust data system that leverages on technology and innovation", Prof Gyan-Baffour stated.

He added that leveraging technology to increase the availability of real time data through partnerships is important to ensure Ghana delivers and achieves the SDGs.