Ghana: Rawlings Congratulates Meghis for Winning 2019 World Robofest Competition

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has called on institutions in the country to pursue innovative projects to expand the scientific and vocational horizons of students.

According to him, this would equip students with technical knowhow and boost their academic performances.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, Communications Director at the office of the former President, to commend students of Methodist Girls' High School (MEGHIS) in the Eastern Region for winning the 2019 World ROBOFEST Competition held in the United States of America (USA).

This year's competition brought together various students from countries like USA, Mexico, China, South Korea, Brazil, Columbia, Egypt, England, India and Nigeria among others.

The 20th edition had team ACRO-BOT from MEGHIS being adjudged winners of the ultimate game competition.

The former President advised heads of institutions to motivate and inspire the youth to participate in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

He mentioned in the statement that hands-on robotics workshops and competitions would help broaden the scope of students.

Lauding the students, Mr Rawlings said their victory brought joy to the entire nation and urged other schools in the country to emulate their steps.

"It is my desire to see Mamfe Girls chalk more feats and I urge other schools in the country to take a cue from these achievements to work hard and develop their talents through such innovational school projects," the statement said.

He indicated that the determination exhibited by the students went beyond their academic syllabus, adding that the achievement was more inspiring.

The former President stated that the school had been able to live within expectations with their continuous efforts of excelling.

"Two years ago, the school picked awards at the Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) World Cup in Odessa, Ukraine," he said.

He urged sponsors of the programme to continue funding the event to ensure that all institutions within the country aspire for such scientific and vocational achievements.

The Former President commended the Founder of Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation (GRAF), Dr Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu, for promoting robotics in academic institutions with the Robotics Inspired Science Education Programme (RISE).