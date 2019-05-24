Ghana: Incidents Emerged From OSP Precarious-Batidam

A former Presidential Advisor on Governance and Corruption, Daniel Batidam has described as worrying the suspension of a police officer seconded to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for allegedly leaking documents.

Additionally, reports about some staff of the office engaged in alleged fuel theft they were not entitled to and leaked information.

According to Mr Batidam, "the situation at the Office of the Special Prosecutor is dangerous and worrying a year after the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu assumed office, things do not seem to be settled yet, why we are worried about resources needed to get the office properly established are still not forthcoming.

"We are getting in few days incidents emerging from the office making situation precarious since Mr Amidu suspended indefinitely one of his staff, Inspector Yaa Boakyewaa, for leaking confidential information and documents to unauthorised persons," he warned.

Media reports sighted documents signed by Mr Amidu querying and suspending Detective Sergeant Yaa Boakyewaa for leaking confidential information and wrote to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu explaining the police officer was unfit for his office.

In the letter explaining the basis for her suspension from the office, Mr Amidu insisted that the officer in question showed gross insubordination and impudence when she was marched to his office to sign a letter of receipt of her suspension.

But Mr Amidu indicated in documents submitted to IGP over the incident gave indications lists were fake and creation of Inspector Yaa Boakyewaa and his letter to her requesting explanation why she shouldn't be reprimanded for conduct.

Martin Amidu revealed in his letter to the IGP, which was also copied to President Akufo-Addo, the Interior Minister, and the Chief of Staff, that he had discovered the said officer had in the past been involved in sex tape controversy which did not make her fit and proper person of integrity and morality to be seconded to his office whose mandate required exhibition of highest degree of morality, integrity and honour.

He noted that the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) was vetting Inspector Yaa Boakyewaa as expected by Special Prosecutor Regulations, 2018 and waiting for official report. -citinewsroom.com