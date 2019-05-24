Ghana: MTN to Support Skate Soccer

MTN Ghana is supporting skate soccer in Ghana, a sport for the physically challenged individuals especially polio survivors.

The game is being organised by the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) which is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to the development of the physically challenged members of the society.

According to the organisers, the key focus of the initiative is to get the physically challenged off the streets. Skate soccer also creates an environment that gives opportunity to the physically challenged to showcase their talent through the game of soccer.

In this game, polio survivors sit on a slightly larger skateboard and play association football. The ball is controlled by their hands and the rules are very similar to regular association football.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the games, Mr Noel Kojo-Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, said "Supporting skate soccer is one of such exciting ways to help the physically challenged. Our association with this game is mainly because of the uniqueness of the game and the players involved. The players, regardless of the challenges they face, continue to embrace the opportunities they find to showcase their strength, tenacity and talent. It is a game that reflects MTN's 'Can do' spirit and Relationship values. It is simply amazing to watch them play.

Mr Kojo-Ganson added, "More importantly, we hope that through this sport, more opportunities would be created for the players".

The event will kick start from Kumasi on May 25 and Accra on June 29 and July 27.

The CEO of IFSS, Mr Albert Frimpong said, "The support from MTN is timely and highly appreciated. I am delighted that the Federation is growing steadily and gaining more support. We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to the development of the physically challenged particularly polio victims through sports. Our aim is to include Skate Soccer in theParalympics and we know we will succeed".