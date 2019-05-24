Ghana: ﻿Sissala East MP Pays Mock Fees for BECE Candidates

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala East Constituency, Mr Abass Ridwan Dauda, has absorbed mock fees for the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in public schools in the Municipality.

"This gesture to the numerous candidates within the Sissala East Constituency is to give great relief to parents who would have paid for the mock fees of their children," he said.

The mock started on Monday May 13 and ended May 17, 2019 in all the schools that presented candidates for the trial examination in the Constituency

Explaining the rationale behind the payment, Mr Dauda said: "I did this as someone who has the plight of our future generations at heart and also not to put more financial burden on parents".

The mock exams, is expected to prepare candidates for the BECE conducted nationwide by the West African Examination Council.

"So, I urge all to take this examination seriously because in the BECE, you are going to meet similar questions," Dauda added. "The mock is to help you pass the final exams".

"I wish you all good luck in the mock and the final exams".

Mr Godfrey Beveru Kanton of the Inspectorate Division of the Ghana Education Service in the Sissala East Municipality told the GNA that the support extended by the lawmaker was to create a mini exams situation for candidates as part of their preparations towards the main exams.

"For this mock exams, they would not have practised before writing the main exams as the community is saddled with many activities," he added.GNA