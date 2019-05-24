Ghana: National Baseball Coach Resigns

The Head Coach of the senior national baseball team, The Rising Stars, Jamiu Kofi Salami has resigned from his post.

Coach Salami who confirmed his resignation to the Times Sports yesterday said he personally delivered his resignation letter at the secretariat of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation (GBSF) on Tuesday.

The former Head Coach who served the national team for nine years, assigned personal reasons for the decision to call it quit.

" I have taken this decision not because I have problems with anybody but it has to do with personal issues which also prevents me from doing my job," he said.

He said his mind was made up about the decision which he has communicated to his players.

Salami was very instrumental in the West African Baseball Pre-Qualifier hosted in Ghana for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan which Ghana competed alongside Nigeria and Burkina Faso.