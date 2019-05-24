Ghana: NSA Explains Black Spikers' AAG Snub

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has explained the circumstances under which the national volleyball team, the Black Spikers failed to participate in the Africa Games qualifiers.

According to a statement from the Authority issued yesterday, the NSA admitted that the Ghana Volleyball Association (GVA) officially submitted a request through a memo on May 15, 2019 indicating their participation in the All Africa Games qualifiers on the May 18, 2019 in Cote d'Ivoire.

The statement said despite the short notice, the NSA supported them with the provision of a bus and funds for fuel.

The GVA, the statement added, was however unable to get an amount of 8,000 USD from sponsors including the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS).

This, according to the statement, was because the GVA was yet to be cleared as one of the federations that meddled in the visa racketeering scandal that rocked Ghana's participation in the Australia Commonwealth Games.

The statement said the NSA's attempt to obtain copies of reports from investigative works by the Ghana Police Service or Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), the two bodies that probed the matter, has proved futile.

"When contacted, the President of the GOC, Mr Nunoo Mensah said their report was yet to be released after consideration by Congress. In this regard, the NSA is considering the need to use its internal processes to look into the matter and clear innocent persons or federations, and have those found culpable sanctioned. This measure is to ensure that federations in good standing continue to participate in international tournaments and also to qualify for Government's support," it said.