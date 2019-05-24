Ghana: Gyamfi Making the Headlines in U.S. Soccer

One of Ghana's gifted youth players, Emmanuel Gyamfi, is making waves in the US Premier League with Gam United FC.

Nicknamed Sky, the 19-year-old player has won a haul of medals and he is being tipped to become one of the finest things to happen to US football.

The utility player, who is comfortable at the left-back/right wing position, left Ghana a couple of years ago, having featured for Mighty Jets and Lizbeth FC - before joining US sides - Afro United, Colorado Cougars and currently Gam United.

Reports indicate that Gyamfi put up a sterling performance in the 2019 Colorado Soccer Adult State Championships, thrashing FC Boulders 3-0 to swagger away with the trophy.

In 2017, his outfit emerged UPSL Colorado championship division champions, qualified to 2018 Colorado Soccer Adult State Cup finals as well as the 2018 Fall season UPSL Colorado final.

Former student of Rangeview Senior High School in the US, Gyamfi made huge impact at the academic level too before graduating in May, 2017.

In 2015, he won the Continental Academy School of Soccer AP Award; named the International Student of the Year in 2016, Athlete Scholar of Excellence 2016 Award, 2016 National High School NSCAA Player of the Year, 2017 Mid-Western Regional Player of the Year as well as being decorated with the 2017 Rocky Mountain Top 5 Player of the Year prize.

Gyamfi is currently being chased by US soccer authorities to feature for that country's Under-19 national team, but he is rather eager to play for Ghana.

"I have always wanted to play for Ghana, the country of my birth; so I'm looking for that opportunity one day," said the highly talented attacking midfielder who has played in many major tournaments in the USA.