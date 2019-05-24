Ghana: ﻿Ogilvy Ghana Bags 6 Awards

Ogilvy Ghana bagged six prestigious awards at the just ended SABRE Awards for the African region in Kigali, Rwanda.

The SABRE Awards Africa is organised by The Holmes Group, which curates the most prestigious awards and PR conferences in the world.

In its fourth year, The SABRE Awards Africa is partnered by the African Public Relations Association (APRA).

Ogilvy Ghana received two trophies for Integrated Marketing, and Mining and Extractive industries, three certificates of excellence and one platinum 'Best in Show' finalist.

Regional Managing Director, Ogilvy Africa, Akua Owusu-Nartey in a statement said: "Earning international recognition is proof of the richness of our work, developing and implementing campaigns for our clients. The variety of our wins shows the wide scope of our capabilities and service offerings. We remain committed to achieving and celebrating more impactful endeavours with our clients."

Receiving the awards from Paul Holmes, founder and chair of The Holmes Group, in Kigali-Rwanda, PR Business Lead, Ogilvy Ghana, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo said: "We are thankful for the awards and to our clients for allowing us to make their brands matter. We look forward to winning the upcoming Europe Middle East & Africa Region SABREs for which we are nominated in three categories."

Meanwhile, Ogilvy emerged triumphant in the overall awards for the Africa Region, with Ogilvy offices capturing 43 per cent of all trophies awarded. The group won a total of 18 SABRE Awards out of 37 in Africa for its Ghana, Kenya and South Africa offices.

The SABRE Awards are the world's largest PR awards programme, recognising superior achievement in branding and reputation in North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, South Asia and Africa.

The Africa awards shortlist included around 400 campaigns, selected from among more than 600 entries in this year's competition, which recognises superior achievement in branding, reputation and engagement.

This year's SABRE Awards Africa ceremony was the climax of the 31st African Public Relations Association Conference, which brought together over 500 industry practitioners under the theme: 'Africa and story-telling: Defining the narratives'.

Ogilvy Ghana, a subsidiary of WPP Scangroup, is one of the largest marketing communications networks in Ghana and has been helping transform brands for several years.