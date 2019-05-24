Ghana: Nine Suspected Nigerian Internet Fraudsters Freed

Ho — NINE of the twenty-nine arrested Nigerians believed to be internet fraudsters, operating from Ho, have been freed after a vigorous screening of the suspects by the police.

The others have now been handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to determine their immigration status.

Those, who would breach the country's immigration laws would be processed for court in respect of that offence.

The others would be granted bail to continue assisting in investigations into the matter.

The Ho Municipal Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anthony Danso, made these known to the Ghanaian Times in Ho yesterday.

The Nigerians were arrested at two rented properties, which were about 150 metres apart from each other, at Ho Area 52, last week.

This follows a tip-off from some residents of the area who became uncomfortable with the large number of 'foreigners' who had suddenly filled the two houses.

DSP Anthony Danso, led 11 policemen to the area to arrest the suspects following the tip-off.

The police seized 33 laptops, two flat screen television sets, one router and more than 20 cellular phones from the Nigerians, during the raid.

Other items seized by the police included three standing fans, more than 10 sim cards and one table-top fridge.

DSP Danso told the Ghanaian Times in Ho on Saturday that the suspects had admitted engaging in cyber fraud, but said that their target were foreigners and not Ho residents.

They also told the police that they were recruited to buy 'some people' to work for them.

Some of the suspects, according to DSP Danso, had been living in Ghana for six months, while others had been in the country for two to three weeks, at the time of their arrest.

He commended the people of Ho Area 52 for volunteering information to the police, leading to the arrest of the suspects.