Ghana: GDFA Gets Assistance From BBPhyllis Protocols for Gala

Headline sponsors of the Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) football gala, BBPhyllis Protocols, has expressed the desire of partnering the association to make the tournament a permanent feature on its calendar.

Speaking to the Times Sports yesterday, Mr Festus Mankattah Annan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company said his outfit will support this year's gala with a magnificent trophy, medals and other logistics to make it competitive.

Eight teams are expected to participate in the one-day tournament scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The gala was introduced in 2015 but went off for four years due to financial constraints.

According to Mr Annan, his company and the GDFA will work to ensure that this edition goes on well to attract more corporate partners.

"This is a tournament we can use to make life bearable for our deaf brothers who are unemployed. If we are able to organise competitive football, it will offer them something to do."

"I have followed the fortunes of the national deaf football team and I'm convinced that with such support, deaf football in the country will move forward; that was the reason we decided to join forces with the GDFA," Mr Annan said.

Western Warrior DFC and Ambassador DFC will kick off the competition in the 25 minutes per half championship after they were drawn together on Tuesday.

It will be followed by the Tema DFC clash with Heart of Wolf DFC in the second match of the day.

The third game of the day will be Kasoa DFC's battle with Ashanti DFC while Red Star DFC engages Shining Star DFC in the last game of the first round.

Winners will progress to the semi-finals with the winners in the semis going ahead to clash in the finals.

Other supporters include JL Properties, Chrissah Media Foundation and K. Appiah Motors.