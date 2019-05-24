Ghana: MoYS, AFD Discuss Sports Development

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Perry Okudzeto, has reiterated government's commitment to ensure that Ghana derives maximum benefit from sports.

According to the Minister, government has instituted various mechanisms to gain optimum benefit from sports, not only as a tool for entertainment but also an enabler for socio-economic development.

Mr Okudzeto said this on Tuesday, when he participated in a sport and development inspection mission by the Agence Francaise De Development (AFD) at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Accra.

He briefed AFD officials on measures undertaken by government to transform Ghana's sporting ecosystem, especially in the area of sport infrastructure development and support for Ghanaian athletes.

"We are doing things differently when it comes to sports development. For instance, towards Ghana's preparation for the African Games in Rabat, an International Games Committee has been set up to ensure that they secure and provide the needed support for all the athletes we will send to the competition."

He applauded the AFD for its interest in the development of sports in Ghana and called for more developmental organisations to get involved when it comes to matters of sports.

Discussions also centered on Ghana's strategy and institutional setup with regard to the development of sport in Ghana and the role of various stakeholders especially federations, NGOs and association in the development of sports in Ghana.

Madam, Chaira Campanaro of AFD, in her remarks said the insight gathered at the meeting will feed into the plans of AFD to develop a global sport strategy for the AFD.

Other AFD officials present at the meeting were Chaira Campanaro, AFD Project Officer, Antoine Buge, AFD Project Official and Thibout Dussud of the French Embassy sport mission.

Also present were the Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Frank Quist and Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah.