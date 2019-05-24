Ghana: Curtail Powers of Pres to Ensure Neutrality of EC-Brew-Hammond

Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond, the Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), has posited that no Electoral Commissioner have been neutral in their work to manage the election management body.

"We've never had a neutral referee as an Electoral Commission boss to manage our electoral body from the era of Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan to the current boss, Mrs Jean Mensah," he stressed.

Nii Brew-Hammond was reacting to concerns raised by former President John Mahama about his doubt about neutrality of EC which he claims has not been transparent, free and fair with political parties ahead of elections in 2020.

According to the former president, "the EC need to prove us wrong, we have our doubts they can be neutral, transparent and fair since current posture, the way they are conducting things makes us doubt they will be neutral, transparent and fair in 2020 since the posture of Chairperson, Mrs Mensa, does not give confidence to the electoral body.

However, Nii Brew-Hammond observed that the major cause of problem we are facing with the way the EC has managed itself was due to the 1992 Constitution saying, "The powers of the president as granted by the constitution makes him appoint partisan person for EC job who in appreciation does things in his favour.

"There is the need to review the constitution to have powers of presidents curtailed to prevent them from manipulating the electoral body, use of database developed by National Identification Authority as source for our electoral roll in order to save funds.

"I am worried EC has failed to allow limited registration exercise to be conducted across every polling station which violates laid-down procedure for the exercise," Nii Brew-Hammond said and slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which use their powers to do things to favour their interests. -rainbowradioonline.com