South Africa: 10 Things to Remember If You Are Attending the Presidential Inauguration

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will be sworn in as the leader of the country at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday, following national and provincial elections on May 8.

Here are 10 things to keep in mind, if you plan to attend Ramaphosa's inauguration:

1. 32 000 members of the public will be allowed into the stadium to witness the inauguration. 22 000 members of the public will be bused in from Gauteng and neighbouring provinces, while 10 000 walk-ins will be allowed on the day.

2. In addition to the members of public, 4 500 guests from various sectors of society - including parliamentarians, members of the judiciary, ministers and deputy ministers, premiers, MECs and executive mayors - are expected to attend.

3. As far as heads of state are concerned, all leaders from the SADC region have been invited as well as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who is also chairperson of the African Union.

4. Accreditation for all members of the public will take place at Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Affies) from 03:00 until 07:00 on Saturday. Nobody will be allowed into the stadium without accreditation.

5. Government has urged members of the public using their own vehicles to park at the Tshwane Events Centre, where a park and ride service will be available. The shuttles will start operating from 03:00 to 06:30. No private cars will be allowed around the stadium.

6. Government has also encouraged members of the public to go to the different public viewing sites which have been set up in all provinces. A list of the viewing sites is available on https://bit.ly/2VWZhFR.

7. A number of streets will be closed off from 15:00 on Friday until 6:00 on Sunday. Road closures can be found here: https://bit.ly/2WgAnAj.

8. Pet owners from Sunnyside and surrounding areas have been advised to take precautions during the 21-gun salute. Police have advised that anxious dogs should be kept indoors, in a familiar place with the owner. Owners can also create ambient noises and provide the anxious pets with treats.

9. The airspace from the Tshwane city centre will be restricted for a radius of 46km from 08:00 to 16:00 on the day of the inauguration. No remotely piloted air systems (RPAS)/drones will be permitted within the airspace for the duration of the event.

10. Order of proceedings: The programme is expected to start at 10:55 and will be co-directed by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte. After Ramaphosa has taken the Oath of Office as part of the swearing in ceremony performed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Ramaphosa will take up a position for the national salute. He will then address the nation, which will be followed by fly past of the South African Air Force and SAA, as well as a 21-gun salute.

