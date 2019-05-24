24 May 2019

South Africa: New NPA Unit Eyes 'Serious and Complex High-Profile Cases'

By Jeanette Chabalala

New NPA Investigative Directorate head, advocate Hermione Cronje, has revealed how the directorate will tackle high-level corruption in the country.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi introduced Cronje in Pretoria on Friday.

Cronje said the directorate would deal with serious and complex high-profile cases, particularly those emanating from commissions of inquiry.

She added that the directorate would also look at corruption in the security sector and state-owned enterprises.

"We want to ensure we restore the integrity of government. In order to do that, we need to get our house in order first," she said.

She her team would focus on high-level public-private corruption.

Cronje highlighted that there was a need to restore confidence in government institutions.

She also warned that those implicated in illegal conduct would "face the consequences of their actions".

Cronje added that advocates Geoff Budlender and Thanda Mngwengwe would provide legal advice.

