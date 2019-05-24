South Africa: Presidential Inauguration Arrangements for the Public

press release

Government will host the Presidential Inauguration ceremony on Saturday, 25 May 2019 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. The inauguration will be held under the theme: "Together celebrating democracy: Renewal and growth for a better South Africa".

Access for the public:

Members of the public are invited to come and witness the inauguration of the sixth democratically elected President of the Republic of South Africa. Government has made provision for 32 000 people at the stadium.

Accreditation process for general access:

Accreditation for all members of the public will take place at Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool known as Affies. Accreditation will open from 03:00 until 07:00 on Saturday, 25 May. No persons will be allowed into the stadium without accreditation.

Accredited members of the public will be provided with wrist bands for ease of identification.

Collection of media accreditation

Members of the media who have applied to cover the 2019 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony are advised to collect their accreditation at Tshwane House (320 Madiba Street, Pretoria). The media accreditation centre started operating on Monday, 20 May and will close on Friday, 24 May 2019. As of today, 410 journalists have already collected their accreditation cards.

Time for collecting the media accreditation starts at 09:00 to 22:00. Members of the media are advised that this is a live accreditation process, therefore each media practitioner will be required to personally collect the accreditation and present a South African ID or Passport, a Press Card or an original letter from the editor from the organisation they are representing.

Park and ride:

Government urges those who will be using their own cars to park at the Tshwane Events Centre (Pretoria Showgrounds) and take the shuttle buses to the stadium. No private cars will be allowed around the stadium.

Park-and-ride shuttle buses will start operating from 03:00 to 06:30. People are encouraged to arrive early to avoid disappointments. The shuttle buses will drop off people at Affies and shuttle them back to their vehicles after the event.

Access for the walk-ins:

Those who prefer to walk to the stadium are requested to start by collecting their accreditation at the service point at Affies between 03:00 and 07:00.

Public viewing sites:

Members of the public are also encouraged to go to different public viewing sites across the nine provinces where the ceremony will be live streamed. A list and addresses of the viewing sites with contact person(s) and the coordinates is available on https://bit.ly/2VWZhFR.

The proceedings of the Presidential Inauguration will also be live streamed on the government website: https://www.gov.za/inauguration2019. The preparations for the event also cater for people with disabilities. There will be sign language interpreters on stage.

Road closures:

The City of Tshwane has announced that some streets and roads will be closed from Friday, 24 May at 15:00 to Sunday, 26 May at 06:00. The information is also available on https://bit.ly/2WgAnAj.

Residents of Reitondale Park are requested to collect permits at the Reitondale Park Tennis Club on Van der Merwe Street. Those who reside within the stadium vicinity must collect their permits from the City of Tshwane officials at Loftus Versfeld reception area on Kirkness Street.

Social media:

Members of the public can follow the Presidential Inauguration and interact on social media via Twitter: @GovernmentZA @SAGovNews and Facebook page: GovernmentZA. The official Presidential Inauguration Hashtag is #SAInauguration19.

More updates can be accessed through a special App that has been developed for the inauguration on https://www.gov.za/inauguration2019/

