Kenyans Jittery Ahead of Landmark Ruling On Gay Sex

As Kenya's LGBT community awaits Friday's High Court ruling on decriminalisation of gay sex, online users are jittery on the possibility of the court ruling in favour of the gay community.

A section of Kenyans appear unconvinced that a favourable ruling to the gay community would benefit the country.

This is despite attempts by those hopeful for a favourable ruling to explain the benefits of decriminalizing gay sex.

Here are some of the reactions online ahead of the ruling set for Friday 2:30pm;

"Top 3 reasons why the High Court MUST #Repeal162 1. It is a colonial relic. The provision belongs to history. It is 2019! 2. The "law" is not law - too vague! What does "carnal knowledge against order of nature mean"? Who's nature? 3. It is about privacy. It is about DIGNITY," Waikwa Wanyoike wrote.

"As a country thats struggling to get food on the table, that has money stolen daily by corrupt politicians and that has mothers dying during labour, those are the rights that should fill our minds not some guy somewhere who wants to date a fellow man. Thats rubbish," Nemia Oyier stated.

"Some people on #Repeal162 tag are claiming that it's a white agenda for us to demand equal rights for #ALL. They are also using religious innuendo in their defense, something brought to Kenya by white people!!! 🤦🏾♀️ LET👏🏾 PEOPLE 👏🏾 HAVE 👏🏾 THEIR 👏🏾 RIGHTS," Mwikali Mutune tweeted.

'DETESTABLE'

"Christians: Leviticus 18:22 'You shall not lie with a man as with a woman. That is detestable.' Say no to Homosexuality, Say #repeal162 shouldn't happen," Bonny K Ochieng wrote.

"Whenever gay rights are brought up, every Christian that drinks, smokes, fornicates, steals, covets, curses and uses God's name in vain, is suddenly concerned with what the Bible says and permits," Abu wondered.

"I believe in Love. I live for love. I am Rasta..One Love. And I love queer people. My rejection is towards publicization, which is clearly aimed at ruining the social fabric. Gay people must be gay. But why publicize? Just be gay... 😃" Afrika Unites retorted.

"LGBT rights means more than just gay rights. The fight to #Repeal162 is a fight for civil liberties. This fight should matter to everyone no matter who we are," Michael Okun Oliech stated.

"We don't need #Repeal162 Africa has too many other important issues to tackle. Americans pushing this have their bellies full," Dennis Njinju tweeted.

"Everyone regardless of sexual orientation or identity deserves a safe and supportive environment to be who they are without fear of being stigmatized. #PositiveVibes," Aggie Muturi wrote.