Africa: Nigeria, South Africa Finalise Preparations Abroad

The teams are training abroad to acclimatize ahead of the competition.

As the count down to the 2019 FIFA Women World Cup in France narrows, the different participating countries are finalising preparations. The objective is for the players to adapt to train and acclimatize before the competition. The Super Falcons of Nigeria are presently in Austria where they are getting used to the climate ahead of the competition.

Complete Sports reports that the team arrived in Austria on May 21, 2019 and will train for two weeks before heading for France. The players are training in the city of Bad Tatzmannsdorf. The delegation made up of nine home-based professionals and technical and administrative staff departed from Abuja on Monday May 20, 2019 aboard an Air France flight, and travelled from Paris to the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday May 21, 2019 before connecting Bad Tatzmannsdorf.

The team was met by nine overseas-based professionals from different parts of the world at the Vienna Airport taking the number of players in the fold to 18. With England-based Ini-Abasi Umotong already waiting in camp that made the total number 19, with only eight more still expected to arrive. According to the report, Coach Thomas Dennerby will publish the final list of 23 players for the French campaign today, Friday, May 24, 2019.

The team will travel to France on June 4, 2019. Banyana Banyana will conclude their World Cup preparations when they take on Norway on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Stade Moulonguet in Amiens, France. Ahead of the encounter, Coach Desiree Ellis has placed three players on standby ahead of South Africa's Women's World Cup trip.

The team will fly to France today Friday May 24, 2019 with a squad which includes Beijing Phoenix duo, Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana. They will be joined by the quartet of Swedish-based Leandra Smeda, Gintra duo of Nothando Vilakazi and Jermaine Seoposenwe; as well as Spainbased Ode Fulutudilu. Sunday's clash with Norway will be the last warm-up game for Banyana Banyana. South Africa will play their first game against Spain on June 8, 2019.