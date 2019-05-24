South Africa: Cheetahs Speedster Named in Pro14 Dream Team

Cape Town — Cheetahs winger Rabz Maxwane has been named in the PRO14's Dream Team for the 2018/19 season.

In total, 11 teams are represented in a XV where competition in the voting was incredibly close, and only a handful of positions were selected with a clear majority.

Edinburgh, Munster, Connacht and Ulster were the only teams with more than one player in the Dream Team which includes the Players' Player of the Season - Bill Mata of Edinburgh.

Maxwane scored a record-equaling 14 tries in the PRO14 season - nine of them scored away from home - and was the only players from South Africa's two franchises to crack the nod.

Only three players from last season's PRO14 Dream Team have been selected with the second row pairing of Tadhg Beirne (Munster) and Scott Vardy (Leinster) getting the nod, while John Cooney's impressive performances at Ulster have kept him in the No 9 shirt.

There is one more South African players in the team, with Edinburgh's Pierre Schoeman named as the loosehead prop.

PRO14 Dream Team:

15 Dan Evans (Ospreys), 14 Monty Ioane (Benetton Treviso), 13 Ray Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues), 12 Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), 11 Rabz Maxwane (Cheetahs, 10 Jack Carty (Connacht), 9 John Cooney (Ulster), 8 Bill Mata (Edinburgh), 7 Colby Fainga'a (Connacht), 6 Peter O'Mahony (Munster), 5 Scott Fardy (Leinster), 4 Tadhg Beirne (Munster), 3 Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), 2 Ken Owens (Scarlets), 1 Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

#GuinnessPRO14 Dream Team Revealed on @PremierSportsTV & @eirSport ?? Full Story: https://t.co/a03e9QL326 pic.twitter.com/TGsA5ssYbY-- PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) May 23, 2019

Source: Sport24