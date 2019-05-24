Mozambique: Reconstruction Conference to Cost 12 Million Meticais

Maputo — Mozambique's Post-Cyclone Reconstruction Office expects to spend about 12 million meticais (about 190,000 US dollars) in organising the international donors' conference that will be held in Beira at the end of May.

The government set up the office to coordinate reconstruction efforts in the wake of cyclone Idai, which hit the central provinces on 14 March, and cyclone Kenneth, which struck the northern province of Cabo Delgado on 25 April.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference on Thursday, the Executive Director of the Reconstruction Office, Francisco Pereira, said that, on the second and final day of the conference there will be a high level meeting chaired by President Filipe Nyusi, at which Mozambique's cooperation partners are expected to announce their pledges of support.

The total amount needed to rebuild the cyclone devastated areas is put in the regon of 3.2 billion dollars.

As for the 12 million meticais for the conference itself, Pereira said it would be spent on accommodation, meals, transport, printing and translation.

Pereira said he had met with donor representatives in Maputo on Thursday morning, and had found "there's a certain enthusiasm which could bring good results for the conference".

He expected over 700 people to attend the conference, from cooperation partners, international organisations, private business, and civil society organisations. Among the sectors of activity that merited discussion at the conference, Pereira added, are agriculture, industry, tourism, transport, energy and health and education facilities.

After the conference, the Reconstruction Office should draw up a programme for each productive sector, in order to facilitate funding from donors. Pereira said the Office has already received over 100 projects for rebuilding the cyclone affected areas. These projects focused particularly on roads and other infrastructures.

At the demand of the donors, the Reconstruction Office will receive an annual international audit, to confirm how the funds have been spent.

Pereira said the office will have a computerised platform "allowing us to know, at the end of the day, how much money has come in, how much was spent, what was it spent on, and what are the results".

The operations room, he added, will be a second platform set up by the Reconstruction Office, which should allow anyone to know instantly what projects are being designed, which are under way, and which have been completed.