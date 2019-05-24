Uganda: Police Man Apologizes for Telling Lies in MP Zaake Case

A police constable Richard Olony has apologised to court for telling lies in the trial of Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake.

Mr Zaake is accused of escaping from lawful custody at Arua Hospital on August 13, 2018 after he was taken to the hospital by police detectives for treatment after sustaining injuries on the last day of campaigns for the Arua Municipality by-elections

Last month PC Olony said that he had been summoned by court on phone to testify since he was in charge of the cell where Mr Zaake was being detained.

PC Olony was then ordered by the magistrate Swaleh Asiku to bring to court the phone printout showing the summons from court.

However, on Friday, Olony said that he hadn't been summoned by court. He said he had taken the court process to be a joke and asked for forgiveness.

"My worship I'm sorry for telling lies to this court and I beg for forgiveness," said PC Olony.

His apology was after Zaake's Lawyer Medard Ssegona tasked him during cross-examination to produce evidence of the summons he claimed court gave him, which he could not avail.

State Prosecutor led by William Bayo, presented three more witnesses against Mr Zaake. Dr Andrew Adebo, an intern-doctor then attached to the emergency ward in Arua hospital to whom MP Zaake was first handed over told court that he handed the MP to Dr. Joe Odoch after seeing multiple injuries on the MP.

"When I handed the MP to Dr Odoch, that was the end of my work with the MP," said Dr Adebo.

Meanwhile, another witness Herbert Wanyoto, the Regional Intelligence Officer West Nile presented to Court three number plates UG 2476C Toyota Land Cruiser Station Wagon one of the President's Official Cars, UAW 986S white Toyota Hiace Mini Bus belonging to State House and UP 5537 Toyota Corona Police Presidential Lead Car as vehicles that were reportedly damaged by Kassiano Wadri's supporters.

Wanyoto, however, told Court that the DPP advised him to exclude the police car and the Toyota Hiace mini Bus as exhibits from the charge sheet of treason being handled in Gulu.