Tanzania Government Issues Guideline for Execution of Plastic Bags Ban

Dar es Salaam — The Permanent Secretary in the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Mr Joseph Malongo has issued guidelines that will be followed by inspectors, execution officers and citizens during implementation of ban on the use of plastic bags in the country.

The ban takes effect on June 1, following an announcement made by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in Parliament in April 9, 2019 as he was concluding his presentation on estimates of revenue and expenditure for his office for 2019/20 fiscal.

In a statement issued to media on Friday, May 24, 2019, Mr Malongo says inspection will be held in retail shops, market places, wholesalers, warehouses, factories, country borders and any other places where commodities are sold.

According to him, inspectors and implementing officials will be required to introduce themselves each time they arrive at places subject to inspections, noting that it was prohibited to stop vehicles and carry inspections on plastic bags.

"It is not allowed to enter people's houses or stopping vehicles or any other means of transport to look for plastic bags," reads part of the statement.

The statement adds: In case vehicles or other means of transport are stopped for any other traffic reasons just to find plastic bags carried by the said vehicle, appropriate punishment will be issued in accordance with the law and that they should be directed to take the consigned to reserved areas."

According to him, any person who will be found in possession or still using the prohibited material, then he/she will be liable to a fine and sued if the fine is not be paid on time.

He said citizens who will be fined will be given government receipts, noting that wisdom should prevail during the exercise and that use of excessive force, including beating or arresting and remanding citizens was not allowed.

"Those who oppose, fail to cooperate, sabotage execution of the law and continue breaking the law even after being directed or punished, then these people will be arrested and subjected to legal measures according to stipulations of the other laws of the land," reads the statement.