Malawi: MEC Withhold Results of Malawi Elections to Resolve Disputes - Presidential Race 'Too Close to Call'

Malawians are still in the dark about the winner of the presidential election after Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Friday afternoon could not provide the update on the results, saying they were resolving complaints first.

Ansah and MEC commisisoner

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah last update of results t showed incumbent President Peter Mutharika, the presidential candidate for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), had overtaken Malawi Congress Party (MCP) torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera.

Ansah, who is a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, said the commission wants to resolve all disputes before announcing the resuls.

She said the number of complaints received from presidential, parliamentary and local government elections is 147.

"The commission met today to determine the complaints received and also tabulate results received so far. The commission received [147] complaints which the commission is reviewing," she said.

Ansah added: "The commission will not update the results because the announcing is linked to the complaints received."

She said MEC has so far received about 98% of the results "but we have assessed less than that."

Earlier, Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika: said the presidential election is "too close to call."

In the May 21 Tripartite Elections, MEC registered 6 859 570 voters. From the results presented, Ansah said 19 985 votes were declared null and void.