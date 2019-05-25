South Africa: Pete Goffe-Wood - Rolling Down the Road to Paarl, Food Truck in Tow

opinion

Life never seems dull for Pete Goffe-Wood, who is about to start a new cheffy gig at Paarl's Grande Roche, and whose new food truck is a gift.

Pete Goffe-Wood's food truck, Fire & Smoke, comes with a lovely story.

Some time in 2018, his wife Elize was trying to track down a certain someone who had a certain, somewhat dilapidated, truck. She asked everyone she knew how to find this person. Thing is, when someone doesn't want to be found, even within a relatively small circle, it's a challenge.

Fast-forward to February 2019, and the announcement of Fire & Smoke was made on social media, as a birthday gift from Elize to Pete. Turns out, this is in fact the very same old vehicle Elize had been trying to track down, which she then had fixed up and fitted out as a roadworthy surprise for her hubby.

"I knew she was up to something," Pete told me over lunch one day, "but Elize is terrible at keeping secrets, so I didn't push her for more."

That is just the sweetest thing, and if you can't see the mutual romance in it then I'm sorry but we can't be friends....