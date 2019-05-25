25 May 2019

Western Sahara: President of Republic Arrives in South Africa to Take Part in Inauguration of President-Elect Cyril Ramaphosa

Johannesburg (South Africa) — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Frente POLISARIO, Brahim Ghali, arrived in South African city of Johannesburg to take part in the ceremony for the inauguration of South African President-elect Cyril Ramavosa.

The President of the Republic was received by Director of African and Middle East Affairs at the South African Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of foreign and South African officials.

The inauguration ceremony will take place on Saturday in the presence of a number of delegations and presidents, including President of Republic, Brahim Ghali.

