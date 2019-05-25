South Africa: Armed Robbers Kill Family Pet, Threaten Boy in Tongaat

A group of armed robbers killed a family pet and threatened to shoot a 3-year-old boy in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Saturday.

Reaction Unit South Africa said a woman reported a robbery at a tuck shop to them around 08:00 and said shots were being fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two armed men robbed the tuck shop while two accomplices entered the business owner's home situated on the same property.

The armed men threatened to shoot the businessman's son if the family did not hand over their valuables, said Reaction Unit.

"After stealing cash and jewelry the suspects exited the residence and shot the family pet that began barking at them."

The female boerboel died at the scene.

The armed group fled in a silver grey Honda Ballade. Officers recovered a spent 9mm cartridge.

