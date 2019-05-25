25 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ramaphosa Inauguration - Paratrooper Taken for Check Up After Crash Landing

By Alex Mitchley

A paratrooper who made a crash landing after parachuting into Loftus Versveld stadium for the presidential inauguration on Saturday, has been taken to 1 Military Hospital for a check-up.

The paratrooper was one of four who parachuted into the stadium to hand over the preamble to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While coming in, the soldier crashed into a soft-shell mortar launcher on display just before the stage.

Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi told News24 that the soldier's condition was fine, but that he has been taken to 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane for a check-up.

At least two soldiers have collapsed on the field while standing at attention in the sun. One of the soldiers was immobilised and stretchered off in a head brace. Both were taken out of the stadium by the SA Military Health Service.

