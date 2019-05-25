South Africa: 'Rusty' Rabada Pain-Free and Ready to Fire

Cape Town — Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says he took a lot from Friday's World Cup warm-up against Sri Lanka in Cardiff.

The Proteas emerged as comfortable 87-run winners, but the match was more about getting players some much-needed time out in the middle.

Rabada has been a fitness concern in the build-up to the tournament ever since he was removed from the IPL with a back strain, and this outing was important for him to show that he has fully recovered.

Figures of 1/40 in seven overs showed that Rabada is nowhere near his best, but speaking after the match he said he was satisfied with the progress.

"I felt a bit rusty, but it was good to get a run out in the middle and get a feel for things again," he said.

"There's no pain. I'm feeling alright, just rusty in terms of my bowling smoothness. But it's all a work in progress.

"That's why we have warm-up games so it'll be a challenge for me to get ready before the tournament starts.

"I've got my own cues I need to work on. I know that I just need to analyse a bit what happened against Sri Lanka and just work on a few things.

"I'm not really thinking about it too much. It's just a case of running in and focussing on my cues."

The Proteas have one more warm-up match against West Indies in Bristol on Sunday before their tournament opener against England at The Oval on May 30.

Source: Sport24