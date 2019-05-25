Kenya: Parliament Cop Found Dead in Suspected Murder By Lover

A policewoman attached to Parliament was on Friday found dead in her house in Umoja estate.

Police say Constable Hellen Kwamboka failed to turn up for work on Friday and a decision to mount a search was made.

Detectives from Buruburu police station broke into her house only to find her lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on her head and blood stains all over the house.

The police say the deceased bore signs of strangulation on the neck.

"No murder weapon was recovered from the scene and it is believed that a boyfriend who visited her on Thursday had murdered her before escaping," read a police report filed at Buruburu police station.

The scene was visited by the DCIO Buruburu and detectives.

Strangely, the police report stated that the door was locked from inside even as they insisted on the "boyfriend murder" narrative.

"The officers found the house locked from inside and suspected something was unusual. The house was broken into and the body of the officer found lying on her bed," read the police report.

Constable Kwamboka's phone is still missing and police suspect it was "stolen and switched off."

Ms Kwamboka's body has been taken to Chiromo mortuary as investigations into the matter kicked off.