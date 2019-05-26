South Africa: Four Killed in Mpumalanga Head-On-Collision

Four people were killed in a horrific head-on-collision between a bakkie and a light motor vehicle on the N2 outside Ermelo on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell, said a fifth person; a male who is believed to be the driver of the bakkie was left in critical condition. He said ER24 and Ermelo Fire and Emergency Services arrived on the scene, 25km outside Ermelo in Mpumalanga, at 19:00.

"The light motor vehicle was off the side of the road and the bakkie still in the road on it's roof. There were three occupants, two male, one female, entrapped in the light motor vehicle and one female also entrapped in the bakkie," Campbell said.

"All the entrapped had suffered severe injuries, showed no signs of life and were unfortunately declared dead on arrival. They were believed to be between the ages of 28 and 35."

Campbelll said the driver of the bakkie was found outside his vehicle having suffered multiple injuries. "He was stabilised on scene before being taken to Ermelo provincial hospital for further treatment," he said.

Source: News24