Tanzania: Thabeet in Maiden National Basketball Team

US based basketball players Hasheem Thabeet and Mulshid Mudrikati have been named in the 34-member provisional national team squad picked for the international level competitions.

Tanzania Basketball Association (TBF) President Phares Magesa also named 29- member squad of the national women team for the coming Senior 2019 AfroBasket Zone V Competition to be held from June 25 to July 1 in Uganda.

TBF also confirmed to be sending the under 16 boys and girls' teams at the FIBA AfroBasket Zone V Championship scheduled for Kigali, Rwanda from 10-15 June this year.

Magesa said the USA based Thabeet and Mudrikati will join other players who are based in and outside the country.

Other players from outside Tanzania are Omar Malim, Mwalim Heri, Amin Mkosa, Fadhil Chuma, Swedi Mayala, Tyrope Edward, Quraish Sylvester and Sudi Ulanga all from Uganda, Alpha Kisusi from Canada, Jimmy Brown (Philippine), and Abdallah Ramadhan from Seychelles.

Other members are Haji Mbegu, Jackson Brown, Moses Jackson, Gwalugano John, Yahaya Anania, Cornel Joseph, George Tarimo, Gilbert Batungi, Omary Chuma, Cornelius Peter, Mussa Chacha, Enrico Augustino, Solomon Anelos, Baraka Sadiki, Erick John Yasir Kassim, Maige Yunzu, Stephano Mshana, Salehe Ally and Alinani Andrew.

Women's team members are Uganda-based Moureen Sizya, Winfrida Zablon, Orlyne Londo, Tukusubira David, Bhoke Juma, Maria Komba, Jesca Ngesaise, Khadija Karambo, Noela Mwenda, Fatuma Yasoda, Lulu Joseph and Juliana Mwita.

Also in the list are Rose Mwanssu, Martha Mashaka, Lilian Sidilion, Doritha Mbunda, Faraja Malaki, Neema Kibonde, Dawa Haji, Irene Mollel, Sara Budidi, Jasmine Bablia, Witness Edward, Diana Katembo, Halima Hassan, Juliana Mashaka, Tyshalon Montana, Habiba Mustafa and Maria Mabella.