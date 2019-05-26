South Africa: Banyana Banyana Get Down to Business in Rouen

Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana held their first training session on French soil on Saturday night (25 May 2019) with all 26 players selected for this camp.

The South Africans are in the European country to play in their maiden 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled to start next month (7 June to 7 July) - but before then, they will conclude their preparations with an international friendly match against Norway on Sunday, 2 June.

The clash will take place at Stade Moulonguet in Amiens, France with a 20h00 kickoff.

The four overseas-based players - Leandra Smeda (Sweden), Ode Fulutudilu (Spain) as well as Nothando Vilakazi and Jermaine Seoposenwe (both Lithuania) - travelled from their clubs to meet up with the rest of their teammates at their pre-World Cup base camp in Rouen.

Banyana Banyana open their World Cup campaign with a clash against Spain on 8 June in Le Havre.

Desiree Ellis' charges left South Africa on Thursday (23 May) following a great send-off by proud sponsors Sasol at their offices, with a big crowd there to wish the team well.

Upon arrival in Rouen, following an overnight travel, the players had a pool session to get them ready for the hectic schedule ahead.

The match against Norway will Banyana Banyana's 9thfixture this year alone - starting with the two friendlies against Sweden and the Netherlands in January in Cape Town.

This was followed by the travel to the Cyprus Women's Cup where they faced Finland twice, Korea DPR and Czech Republic.

The South African Senior Women's National Team then hosted fellow Women's World Cup debutants, Jamaica in Durban, before heading to the Santa Clara, California to take on the world champions and number one ranked nation in women's football, the USA.

Banyana Banyana will have two training sessions on Sunday (26 May) as they up their tempo ahead of the Norway encounter, who are also going to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Europeans have been ever-present in the tournament, and have never missed out since their debut in 1991.

This will be ther 8thappearance.

After this match, Banyana Banyana will move to Le Havre to get ready for their first World Cup match.